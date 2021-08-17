Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,519 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.74. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

