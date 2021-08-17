Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

GHY opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

