Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,954 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Macerich worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in The Macerich by 43.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 158.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 95,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

