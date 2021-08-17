Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

LOW stock opened at $193.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.