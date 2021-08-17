Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.