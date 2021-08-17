Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,154 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HP by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

