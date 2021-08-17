Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 935,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.