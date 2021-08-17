Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

