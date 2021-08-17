Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.