Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

