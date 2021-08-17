Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

RIO stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

