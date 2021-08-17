Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,790 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

FAST stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.