Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,434 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,718.66 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.02.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

