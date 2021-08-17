Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,175 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

