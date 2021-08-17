Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,889 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $628.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

