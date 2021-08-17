Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,644 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Newtek Business Services worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

