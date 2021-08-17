AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.38. 4,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,390 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.