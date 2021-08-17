aelf (ELF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.50 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $151.26 million and approximately $58.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00146623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00843083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046952 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars.

