Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $290.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.15.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

