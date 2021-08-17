AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. AerCap makes up approximately 2.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.11% of AerCap worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 6.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AerCap by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 465,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 283,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 28,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,420. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

