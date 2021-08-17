AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroCentury by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

ACY stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 787,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,267. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.