Aeternity (AE) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $47.36 million and $6.87 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,837,715 coins and its circulating supply is 342,016,772 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

