AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Shares Up 0.2%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 2,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 39,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

