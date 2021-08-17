Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Cut to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.89.

TSE AFN opened at C$27.15 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1,810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.79.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

