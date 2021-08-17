Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Decreased by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 5.2% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,233. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.