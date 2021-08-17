Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 60,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,233. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

