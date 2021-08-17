AI Doctor (AIDOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,325.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $39,325.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

