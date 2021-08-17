Aion Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Aion has a market capitalization of $83.98 million and $11.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,954.01 or 0.99897068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.01 or 0.00971128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00360685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00431585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004565 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,700,845 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

