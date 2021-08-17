AirSwap Hits Market Cap of $34.25 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. AirSwap has a market cap of $34.25 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

