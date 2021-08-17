Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Up 31.7% in July

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJAX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ajax I by 222.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Ajax I stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,999. Ajax I has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

