Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

