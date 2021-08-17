Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 1,182.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.09% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKBA. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $475,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 137.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

