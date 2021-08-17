Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $187,900.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00.

Shares of AKRO traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 286,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,983. The stock has a market cap of $694.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after buying an additional 291,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 685,203 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after buying an additional 261,057 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

