Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0729 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $226.57 million and $142.16 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00333188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00145090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00162843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002852 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,107,977,381 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

