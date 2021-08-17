Alejandro Larrive Sells 2,000 Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at C$634,688.53.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alejandro Larrive sold 500 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total value of C$20,995.00.

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 271,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.55 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.19.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

