Aleph.im (ALEPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $26.40 million and $1.67 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,303,777 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

