Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

