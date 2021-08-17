Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

NASDAQ ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.