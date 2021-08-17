Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Price Down 6%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 29,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,016,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

