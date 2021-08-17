Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATD.B. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.60.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.51. 352,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,426. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

