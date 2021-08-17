Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) PT Lowered to $14.50

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 135.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 3,082,673 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,931,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,812,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 548,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

