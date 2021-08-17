Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report $457.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $467.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $200.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $112.71 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

