Alley Co LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.