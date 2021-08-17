Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Devon Energy worth $30,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

DVN stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

