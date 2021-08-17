Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

