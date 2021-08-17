Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

