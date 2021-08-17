Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,157 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.