Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $36.79 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Lamar Advertising worth $36,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.