Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.28 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $37,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.