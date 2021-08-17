Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,005 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Workday worth $35,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $232.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of -327.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

